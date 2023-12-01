Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Sets New 1-Year High at $233.80

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $233.80 and last traded at $231.69, with a volume of 754989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,269 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

