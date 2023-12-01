Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 577,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE BALY traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 765,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,546.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,546.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaymin B. Patel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at $297,236.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a global gaming, hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. We provide our customers with physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo, sportsbook and free-to-play ("F2P") games.

