Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.15

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 2027727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 547,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $45,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

