Bancor (BNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.30 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Bancor has a market capitalization of $103.99 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016867 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.53 or 0.99988457 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,570,157 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 135,532,019.1676677 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.76083778 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 383 active market(s) with $10,014,559.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars.

