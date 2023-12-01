Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Bank7 has raised its dividend by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of BSVN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 4,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,216. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.18). Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bank7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bank7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bank7 by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank7 by 788.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,324 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Bank7 by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

