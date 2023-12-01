BitShares Trading 38.5% Lower This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002047 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001343 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001518 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

