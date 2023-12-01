BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Declares Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CLOA)

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2698 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

Get BlackRock AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.75% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.