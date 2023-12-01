BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Decreased by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $752.96. 273,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,614. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $659.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.69.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

