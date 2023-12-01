BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 65.0% in November

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,723.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,603,001 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,860.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 212,554 shares of company stock worth $2,253,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,679,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 268,399 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 237,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
