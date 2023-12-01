B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.97

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 10666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRRY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 640 ($8.08) to GBX 645 ($8.15) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 3.3 %

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

See Also

