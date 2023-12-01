BMO Capital Markets Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$86.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$91.55.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded down C$0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting C$82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,965. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.86. The firm has a market cap of C$149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.