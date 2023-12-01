BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Shares Purchased by Stadion Money Management LLC

Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stadion Money Management LLC owned about 9.82% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $45,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000.

BKAG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,059. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $43.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

