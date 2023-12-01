BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USFI stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,500. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36.

