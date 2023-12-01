Brenton R. Turner Sells 30,000 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,100,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,954,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rover Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ROVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,265,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,598. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
