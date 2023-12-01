BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
BRP Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:DOO traded down C$0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$82.95. 195,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,858. BRP has a 1 year low of C$79.01 and a 1 year high of C$122.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 14.7217929 earnings per share for the current year.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
