BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$117.00 Price Target at Desjardins

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$168.00 to C$117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOO. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.69.

BRP Stock Down 1.5 %

BRP stock traded down C$1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 430,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,878. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.15. BRP has a 52 week low of C$79.01 and a 52 week high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 14.7217929 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

