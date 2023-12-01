BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.69.

DOO stock traded down C$1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 430,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,878. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. BRP has a 1-year low of C$79.01 and a 1-year high of C$122.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.15.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 14.7217929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

