BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$106.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$138.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$150.00 price target on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$143.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.69.

Shares of DOO stock traded down C$1.24 on Friday, hitting C$82.56. The company had a trading volume of 430,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,878. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. BRP has a twelve month low of C$79.01 and a twelve month high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 14.7217929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

