Brunner (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,041.46

Shares of Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,041.46 ($13.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.52). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.39), with a volume of 49,770 shares.

Brunner Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £463.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,041.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,052.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Brunner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 5.55 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Brunner’s payout ratio is currently 5,111.11%.

Insider Activity at Brunner

About Brunner

In other news, insider James Sharp purchased 53 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.25) per share, with a total value of £555.97 ($702.25). Insiders own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

