BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.04. BTCS shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 27,655 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in BTCS by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BTCS during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BTCS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

