Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBW. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 3.7 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 428,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.94.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,073 shares in the company, valued at $547,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $584,574.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,011,117 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth $11,803,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

