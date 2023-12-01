Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Trimmed by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for 0.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.51. 225,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

