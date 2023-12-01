Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Up 37.8% in November

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of TDSC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 85,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,892. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $306.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1191 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.
