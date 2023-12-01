Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Up 37.8% in November

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TDSC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 85,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,892. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $306.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1191 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

