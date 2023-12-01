Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Up 22.1% in November

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $271.20. 826,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,570. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.61. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,163. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $18,152,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

