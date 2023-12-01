Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,624 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 9.7% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cameco worth $33,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cameco by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

