Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cormark decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$62.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE CM traded up C$0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$56.46. 2,028,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$47.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.756927 earnings per share for the current year.

