CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.20

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 102872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

