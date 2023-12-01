Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CCIF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.75. 36,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,593. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
