Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CCIF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.75. 36,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,593. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Sanjeev Handa bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,295,166 shares of company stock worth $11,016,090 over the last 90 days.

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.