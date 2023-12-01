Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in November

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cartier Silver Trading Up 10.3 %
CRTIF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,134. Cartier Silver has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
