Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in November

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartier Silver Trading Up 10.3 %

CRTIF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,134. Cartier Silver has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Get Cartier Silver alerts:

Cartier Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.