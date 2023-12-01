Casper Achieves Market Capitalization of $396.88 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $396.88 million and $6.78 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,198,885,154 coins and its circulating supply is 11,545,287,560 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,197,086,079 with 11,521,630,122 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03411987 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $11,715,937.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

