CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is Long Pond Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,430 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 7.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.52% of CBRE Group worth $128,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,264,000 after purchasing an additional 454,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CBRE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.75. 401,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

