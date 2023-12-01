Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 14,106 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $77,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

UNP traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.30. 930,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,201. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

