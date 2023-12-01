Cerity Partners LLC Has $112.91 Million Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 5.07% of SJW Group worth $112,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SJW traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.31. 10,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.59.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

