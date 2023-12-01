Cerity Partners LLC Has $202.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.01% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $202,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.468 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

