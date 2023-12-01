Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $88,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 797,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after buying an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. 2,215,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,842. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

