Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $141,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.72. 929,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,946. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.01.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
