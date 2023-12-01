Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,454 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises 1.9% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Chart Industries worth $61,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $76,717,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $65,111,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.19. 301,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.