ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ COFS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 9,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,697. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChoiceOne Financial Services

In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, Director Greg L. Armock bought 4,826 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $97,195.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,523.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,964 shares of company stock worth $121,945 in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

