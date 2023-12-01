CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.99

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 865279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John R. Kline sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $170,463.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $829,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,236. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

