Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 4,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

