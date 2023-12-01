Coinmetro Token Price Down 0.6% This Week (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $655.26 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinmetro Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,714,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,717,898.68 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65452933 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $769.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

