Collins Foods Limited (CKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Collins Foods’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Collins Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

In other Collins Foods news, insider Drew O’Malley 54,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Collins Foods Company Profile

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

