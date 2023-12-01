Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $413.38 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $51.52 or 0.00132488 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $413.38 million and approximately $41.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00037832 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024236 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011640 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $62,175.62 or 1.59894402 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,023,940 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,023,615.70402486 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.40384895 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $39,239,342.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.