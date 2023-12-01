Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.82. 93,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,445. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.79. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

