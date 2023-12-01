Contrasting Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) & Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protalix BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 584.93%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

12.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $47.64 million 2.19 -$14.93 million $0.05 29.21 Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 0.38 -$572.84 million N/A N/A

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics 16.68% 62.80% 14.23% Sorrento Therapeutics -852.82% -1,999.61% -106.85%

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. It also develops PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.