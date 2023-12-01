Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (CORD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

CORD stock opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.94) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.28. The stock has a market cap of £573.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.55 and a beta of 0.51. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.20 ($1.24).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Pitcher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,578.63). Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

