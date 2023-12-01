Cosmos 24-Hour Volume Reaches $134.22 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.40 or 0.00024244 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.55 billion and $134.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002053 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 377,324,269 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

