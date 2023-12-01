Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Major Shareholder Sells $461,700,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,482,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,054. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 111.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 27.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

