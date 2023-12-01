CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

Shares of CPPCY remained flat at $15.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. CP ALL Public has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

About CP ALL Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.