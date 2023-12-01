Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 9,063 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of BCE worth $21,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BCE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,909,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in BCE by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 61,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 40,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

BCE Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BCE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.06. 699,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,923. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.01%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

